Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member, reportedly arrested by Army (Audio)

Recent reports have alleged that the female soldier who recently got a marriage proposal from a corps member in Kwara State NYSC orientation camp has been apprehended by the Army.

The soldier went viral after a video showed her kissing a corps member who proposed to her at the orientation camp.

According to GossipmillTV that shared the news alongside a voice note, the soldier is allegedly in a guardroom and is facing the consequences of her action.

Some outlined reasons for her apprehension include:

Not due for marriage

Romancing on uniform publicly

Absent on parade

Indiscriminate behaviour

Doing other things aside from her purpose in NYSC camp.

Disobedience to standing order of social media rule

Disobedience to ethics and tradition of the Nigerian Army

Listen to the voice note below: