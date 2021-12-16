TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that the female soldier who recently got a marriage proposal from a corps member in Kwara State NYSC orientation camp has been apprehended by the Army.

The soldier went viral after a video showed her kissing a corps member who proposed to her at the orientation camp.

According to GossipmillTV that shared the news alongside a voice note, the soldier is allegedly in a guardroom and is facing the consequences of her action.

Some outlined reasons for her apprehension include:

Not due for marriage
Romancing on uniform publicly
Absent on parade
Indiscriminate behaviour
Doing other things aside from her purpose in NYSC camp.
Disobedience to standing order of social media rule
Disobedience to ethics and tradition of the Nigerian Army

Listen to the voice note below:

