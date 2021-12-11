“Femi Fani-Kayode is strong in bed, na horsepower” — Socialite, Linda Ibieme dispels ex-wife Precious Chikwendu’s claims

Nigerian socialite, Linda Ibieme has dispelled claims by Precious Chikwendu, the ex-wife of Femi Fani-Kayode over his inability to perform well in bed.

Recall that FFK and Precious Chikwendu went their separate ways back in 2020, after years of marriage which produced three kids.

However lately, Precious Chikwendu while opening up on the struggles that led to her leaving the marriage, also claimed that Femi Fani-Kayode couldn’t perform well in bed too.

This is a statement that FFK himself has vehemently denied and it appears now, that he has someone of the opposite gender also backing him on that.

Linda Ibieme took to her page on social micro-blogging platform Twitter, to dispel those insinuations made by FFK’s ex-wife Precious, adding that his strength in bed can be compared to a horsepower.

According to her, Femi Fani-Kayode is perfectly capable of satisfying women, and that’s also the reason why women who have slept with him both in the past are still drawn to him.

In her words;

“Forget what that Precious is saying, FFK na horse power raised to power 6. He is strong and insatiable. That is why so many women He has been with are obsessed with him. They just can’t stop talking about him. I know the feeling. The man is like a stallion. I swear.”

See her post below: