Fireboy DML is gay — Popular Nigerian blogger alleges

By Peter

Controversial blogger, Cutie Juls has made a surprising allegation against talented Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as Fireboy DML.

The Instagram blogger took to her official page to reveal this with followers of the page and other social media users.

According to Cutie Juls, she is broken-hearted because Fireboy has been hooked up with someone from her opposite gender.

Many people thought the musician has been hooked up with another lady, however, the post the blogger made suggested the musician had been hooked up to another man.

The controversial blogger dropped the bombshell in a post which has now gone viral, writing;

“No one should disturb me today o. I am broken-hearted.

The other gender haff succeeded in taking away my boyfriend, fire boy away from me.

Now I’m back to square one.. Another boyfriend hunting mood activated.”

See the post below:

