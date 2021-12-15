Following his reconciliation with twin brother, Peter Okoye opens up on his health challenge

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has disclosed that he has been down with illness and has been advised to get some rest.

The singer revealed he has been battling immense pain, fever and general body weakness which his brother and other family members have been helping him get through.

He wrote:

“Guys, It’s been a challenging couple of days trying to power through immense pain, fever and general body weakness.

We were very excited about giving you an amazing show on the 18th, Unfortunately, my body has taken quite a beating with several intense rehearsals back to back and studio that it just couldn’t take it any more and I have had to give in to Dr’s orders to get some rest, build back my strength to get to optimum health.

The first thing I did was take a coVID test and thankfully my tests came out *negative* for coVID. I’d like to thank my brother @iamkingrudy, my family and team for holding it down while I get through this.”