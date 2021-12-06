Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus’s new look

Actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as, Jenifa, has commended her friend and colleague, Eniola Badmus, over her body transformation after she shed some weight.

This is coming after, Eniola Badmus, shed some weight which has made fans and fellow celebrities gush over her new body.

Her close friend, Jenifa, is not left out, as she took to her Instagram page and gushed over Eniola Badmus’s weight loss.



She shared Eniola’s transformed picture and also stated that she needs to hit the gym so that her friend won’t become slimmer than her.



Funke wrote;

“What???? You are so pretty, dear!

Chai! Make I hit the gym before Eniola becomes slimmer than me o!!! 🏃🏃🏃

But Eniola…….(fill in the gap) ni e!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” she wrote.



Eniola jokingly replied to her colleague calling her: “agbaya”.

See below,