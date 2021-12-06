TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal…

Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus’s new look

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as, Jenifa, has commended her friend and colleague, Eniola Badmus, over her body transformation after she shed some weight.

Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus

This is coming after, Eniola Badmus, shed some weight which has made fans and fellow celebrities gush over her new body.

READ ALSO

“It is important for us to tackle challenges on our own”…

Funke Akindele in tears as she visits her kids’ school…

Her close friend, Jenifa, is not left out, as she took to her Instagram page and gushed over Eniola Badmus’s weight loss.

She shared Eniola’s transformed picture and also stated that she needs to hit the gym so that her friend won’t become slimmer than her.

Funke wrote;

“What???? You are so pretty, dear!
Chai! Make I hit the gym before Eniola becomes slimmer than me o!!! 🏃🏃🏃
But Eniola…….(fill in the gap) ni e!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” she wrote.

Eniola jokingly replied to her colleague calling her: “agbaya”.

See below,

Funke gush over Eniola Badmus
Funke gushes over Eniola Badmus
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly brutalized…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of one of the…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal accident, hours…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son did before he…

Breaking: Dowen College Sealed By Police

Sylvester Oromoni’s sister shares the message she received from one of the…

Man narrates his heartbreaking experience with cheating wife

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Funke Akindele gushes over Eniola Badmus’s new look

Slyvester Oromoni’s family acquire services of Human rights lawyer Femi…

“There are bullies in Nollywood” – actress Halima Abubakar…

“Sylvester Oromoni’s death is a slap on the face of education”…

D’banj is the first person who saw a potential in me — Don Jazzy opens up…

“It is important for us to tackle challenges on our own” – Eniola Badmus…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father replies those dragging him for celebrating his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More