Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has shared beautiful story of how she broke down in tears at her kids school.

According to the mother of two, she visited the school to watch them perform their Xmas play and she was overwhelmed with tears of joy.

Funke Akindele gushed over the feeling of motherhood, noting that it is a very pleasant and worthy experience.

She blessed God for making her a mother as she prayed for those expecting children to be granted their heart desires.

In her words;

“I’m here at my kids school to watch their Xmas play. I keep fighting back the tears of joy. I thank God for making me a mother. The feeling is so good. I pray to God for those looking for the fruit of the womb that the Lord will answer your prayers and give you a new song. Amen”.