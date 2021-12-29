“Gave up your fame to make us a home” — Actor, RMD celebrates wife, Jumobi as they mark 21st wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, popularly known as RMD, and his wife, Jumobi, are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today, December 29th.

The actor took to his official Instagram page to shower praises on his wife as they celebrate 21 years of marital bliss together.

While sharing an old photo alongside a recent photo of them together, he captioned it, “How it started vs How it’s going.”

In the appreciation post to his wife, RMD also noted that Jumobi, a former TV presenter, gave up her fame to make them a home.

“Can’t believe we are 21 years today! My Abike. My Abk. My Abiks.

Strong and courageous. Gave up your fame. To make us a home! One in the family is enough. You said! Unworthy me.

Thank you for yesterday. Today And forever. I love you big time!

PS: When your regular spies do send this to you later, forgive me. I know you hate this picture because you were heavily pregnant with Tega and your nose were flared would be a good place to start the conversation. See how well and fine we both are now! What a journey we’ve had. This woman you get heart sha!”

See his post below: