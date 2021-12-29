God does not like WhatsApp – Popular evangelist claims (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular controversial evangelist has made another revelation via social media which has caught the attention of many.

The evangelist who is well known for castigating celebrities and their attires, has now switched her attention to a social media platform.

According to the prophetess, WhatsApp is evil and God does not like such a platform. She revealed that the platform is known for a generalized message which God frowns at.

She claimed the broadcast message is an evil practice and should not be encouraged.

The broadcast message reads;

”If you love me send this message to 5 people, if you do not send it, I’ll know you do not love me.”

As many are known for sharing such messages alongside the image of a supposed ‘Christ’, the clergywoman claimed it is a promotion of Heresy and evil practice of which the Almighty is not happy with.

Watch the video below;

