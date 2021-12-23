“Grow old with me” – Lateef Adedimeji says as he gushes over his wife

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji can’t help but gush over his newly wedded wife, Adebimpe Oyebade.

The two actors got married on Wednesday December 22, 2021 in Lagos.

Their religious wedding (Nikkai) took place in Lagos and was attended by friends, family and colleagues in the movie industry.

The bridegroom, Lateef Adedimeji has therefore taken to social media to gush over his beautiful wife, actress Bimpe Oyebade.

While gushing over his wife, the actor shared adorable photos of their wedding.

In the pictures he was spotted wearing a white suit while Adebimpe was wearing a white flowing wedding gown.

The new couple smiled beautifully in the photos as they begin their conjugal journey as husband and wife.

He also pleaded with Bimpe Oyebade to grow old with him.

He wrote;

“Grow old along with me. The best is yet to be”.

See below,