“Halima is not my friend, she is an ex-friend who keeps fighting herself up and down” – Tonto Dikeh reveals

By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has opened up about her relationship status with her colleague, Halima Abubakar.

Tonto Dikeh, said that Halima Abubakar, is no longer her friend, she stated that the actress is an ex-friend to her.

Tonto revealed this in an exchange between her and a follower.

Recall that, actress Halima Abubakar had said that bullies don’t only exist in schools, bullies also exist in Nollywood and she vowed to name them.

Tonto had commented under the post, asking actress Halima to name the bullies. This made a follower assume that the two former friends are back together as friends.

In reaction to this, Dikeh stated that Halima is no longer her friend, according to her Halima is an ex-friend “who keeps fighting herself up and down”.

Read their exchange below,

