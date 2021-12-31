TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former Miss World, Agbani Darego has counseled a follower not to do anything out of her will, because society expects it of her.

The follower had asked Agbani Darego how she was able to manage the pressure of not having kids on time.

Reacting to this, Darego advised that one should not do anything because society expects it of them, but instead do it for oneself in their own time and pace.

According to Darego children are a blessing, but you must be psychologically, emotionally, and financially ready for that trip.

“I have 2 kids and I had my first at 35+. My take, don’t do anything cause society demands it of you. Do it for you, in your own time and pace. Kids are a blessing, but only if you desire them! And you have to be mentally, emotionally, (and financially ) ready for that journey”, she said.

