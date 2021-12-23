“Haven’t slept in my house for once” – Actress, Destiny Etiko reveals, shows off her expensive new mansion (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has taken to social media to show off her new multi-million naira mansion.

Recall that the popular movie star got herself the luxurious house back in August as a gift, to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

However, while sharing a video of the house on Thursday, Destiny Etiko revealed that she hasn’t spent a night in the house.

According to the actress, this is because of so much work and engagements she’s been into, but she is so happy that it won’t take long again before she starts feeling at home.

“Haven’t slept in my house for once, work no gree me, but finally am so happy dat am gonna see u soon baby”, she wrote on her Instagram page.

See photos below: