“Having more than two luxury cars is materialistic” — Man tackles Davido for buying a Lamborghini weeks after acquiring a Rolls Royce

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Singer Davido, recently acquired a new ride, Lamborghini Aventador, a few weeks after he bought a Rolls Royce.

Davido
A Twitter user identified as Daniel Regha, who seems offended at the billionaire singer’s, latest acquisition, has criticized him.

Davido who loves to answer his billionaire status, took to social media to announce his latest acquisition, a Lamborghini Aventador.

Davido
This comes a few weeks after he gifted himself a Rolls Royce for his 29th birthday.

According to him, Christmas came early for him, he also stated that this is the last car he would buy for now.

In a tweet on Twitter Davido wrote, “Copped da Aventador feels good”.

Reacting to this, Daniel Regha criticized the singer and said that having two luxury cars is materialistic and misuse of wealth.

He advised the singer to save and invest his money for rainy season, instead of acquiring  luxury cars.

He wrote, “Luxury cars are dope but having more than two luxurious cars is considered materialist! c & an m! suse of one’s wealth cos, in the end, it’s all van!ty; The luxurious car u obsess over today will be outdated shortly so be self-contended, invest & save for a rainy day instead.”

Daniel Regha criticize Davido
