He accommodated me in his room when I had nowhere to go – Wizkid appreciates Wande Coal

Grammy award winning singer, Wizkid has expressed his profound gratitude to fellow singer, Wande Coal who helped him at a point in his life.

Speaking during a live show, Wizkid opened up about a moment in his music career that his colleague, Wande Coal stepped in and accommodated him when he had no place to stay.

Wizkid disclosed this during the recent performance at the Flytime Music Festival in Lagos.

Trilling the crowd with Wande Coal’s latest hit ‘you bad’, he said;

“I remember when I was making my first single, Holla at your boy, Tease me, Don’t Dull, Wande Coal was always there for me mehn. He let me sleep in his room when I had nowhere to go. I just want to say a big thank you to that guy, that’s a very special human being.”