TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as…

He accommodated me in his room when I had nowhere to go – Wizkid appreciates Wande Coal

Entertainment
By Shalom

Grammy award winning singer, Wizkid has expressed his profound gratitude to fellow singer, Wande Coal who helped him at a point in his life.

Speaking during a live show, Wizkid opened up about a moment in his music career that his colleague, Wande Coal stepped in and accommodated him when he had no place to stay.

READ ALSO

Wizkid gifts his manager, Sunday a brand new 2020 Toyota…

Portable drags Pocolee for hijacking his song and the money…

Wizkid disclosed this during the recent performance at the Flytime Music Festival in Lagos.

Trilling the crowd with Wande Coal’s latest hit ‘you bad’, he said;

“I remember when I was making my first single, Holla at your boy, Tease me, Don’t Dull, Wande Coal was always there for me mehn. He let me sleep in his room when I had nowhere to go. I just want to say a big thank you to that guy, that’s a very special human being.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels dragged after revealing how much she spent on Christmas shopping…

Visitor reveals what he overheard a mother telling her children while he was…

“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates…

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

Your man deserves to know everything about your past before marriage –…

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

Movie star, Jude Chukwuka and wife, Mimi Ufuoma welcome a baby boy (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

He accommodated me in his room when I had nowhere to go – Wizkid…

“Somebody’s son has found Imade” – Reactions as Tiwa…

Liquorose celebrates Christmas at orphanage home, donates foodstuff, other items

Why I dislike boys – DJ Cuppy opens up (Video)

Merit Gold exposes message Kpokpogri sent to her after she threatened to release…

The whole world needs to know the truth – Merit Gold threatens to release…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More