Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Bobrisky’s former P.A, Oye Kyme, has joined Tonto Dikeh in dragging him, after Tonto revealed that some celebrities rent money to flaunt on social media. 

Oye Kyme
Oye Kyme

While reacting to this, Bobrisky had taken to social media to shade Tonto Dikeh, stating that she is lives a fake life. He also added that she rent money and borrow the cars she flaunt on social media.

In the heat of the backlash between the two celebrities, Bobrisky’s former personal assistant, Oye Kyme has taken sides with Tonto Dikeh.

According to him Bobrisky rents money to spray but it is not his business because he doesn’t want people to tag him ungrateful.

In another post on her insta stories, Oye Kyme stated that God would punish those who said She was lying against her former boss when they had a feud earlier.

Bobrisky
Bobrisky

While reacting to the long feud between her and Bobrisky, Oye Kyme, stated that Bobrisky doesn’t sleep with pants on because of his decaying backside. She also shared a photo of Bobrisky’s decaying backside.

See below,

Oye Kyme
Oye Kyme
Oye Kyme
Oye Kyme
Oye Kyme
Oye Kyme
