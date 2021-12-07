“He’s always dirty and smelling of oil” — Lady considers dumping mechanic boyfriend who sponsored her education

A lady has taken to social media to seek advice over how to handle a relationship dilemma, involving her mechanic boyfriend who sponsored her education.

While taking to an online forum, the lady disclosed that she wants to dump her boyfriend, despite him paying for her university tuition and already having a son together.

According to her, she is now an Accountant and she still loves him, but feels they are no longer on the same level any more.

She also revealed that she’s met a lawyer who makes her happy and as a result, is the reason why she is considering leaving her boyfriend for him, but doesn’t know if that will make her a bad person.

In her words;

“I am in a relationship with a mechanic and we have a son together. He paid for my varsity fees and currently I work as an accountant.

Don’t get me wrong, I love my man but I think the levels have changed. I thank him for paying for my education but things have changed. He’s always dirty and smelling of oil or petrol. I tried to ignore it but can’t anymore.

Few weeks ago I met a lawyer guy and we exchanged numbers. We met three times after that and he makes me happy. His fashion sense, education, intellectual capacity etc match mine. We are very compatible. The thought of leaving the dirty mechanic has been playing in my mind since I met the lawyer. Am I a bad person?”

