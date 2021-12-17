TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a little girl packed her bags and moved out of her family house.

In the video, the little girl was seen carrying her little bags and moving out of the house with an angry face.

Reports gathered that the little girl decided to leave the house after she was beaten by her mother.

In the viral video, voices were heard in the background pleading with the little girl to change her mind, all to no avail.

Reacting to this, Ebenazer_candy wrote:
“Hunger never wire this one. She go come back in few seconds”

Harrison_jk wrote:
“I do this thing tire, but e dey always backfire”.

See video below:

