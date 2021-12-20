TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Wizkidayo has marvelled over the success of his hit song, Essence, which he made with female singer, Tems.

While addressing his fans at a recent show, the singer bragged over the massive sellout of the song, as he revealed that it has sold over 1million copies in America.

Speaking further, Wizkid bragged about the song being among the top songs in billboard, and also getting nominated for Grammy award.

Expressing his delight, Wizkid spoke on his background and referred to himself as a ‘small boy’, while wondering how a small boy like him from Ojuelegba could attain such height.

In his words:

“Listen very carefully. How can a young boy, small boy from Surulere Ojuelegba make a song with another girl from same Lagos, Nigeria, and that song goes all the way to sell 1million copies in f*cking America. That same song nominated for Grammy award. That same song falls on the top 10 on the billboard.”

