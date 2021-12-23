How I reconciled with my twin brother – Peter Okoye speaks

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian artiste, Peter Okoye has disclosed how he and his twin brother Rudeboy reconciled after their four-year feud.

MR P revealed this during an Instagram Live session with his brother during a radio tour for their upcoming show.

When asked how they settled, he said:

“It was a healing process. It was unplanned. Na person wey take side dey hear am now. If you put mouth or you take side, I hope you are okay now.

Somebody actually wrote something, he said I want to know who walked up to who. I said this is where you people have a problem because, I mean, you see the guys are back doing their thing.

Not like we don’t still have Rude Boy and Mr P but it is a triple dose. Just enjoy the triple dose, enjoy the moment. Trying to figure out who or how, you don’t need that”.

