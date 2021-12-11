“How much is transformer sef” — Singer, Skiibii laments over high electricity bill he received

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Peter

Nigerian singer, Skiibii has lamented in utter frustration after he received a very high bill for electricity usage in his home.

Singer, Skiibii laments over high electricity bill he received

Skiibii took to his verified Instagram page to share a photo of the utility bill he got from the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) which showed the money he’s expected to pay.

However, surprisingly, the total figure in the electricity bill summed up to the tune of N1,038,558 Naira for a month!

But according to the singer, he doesn’t stay in the house all the time, so he wants to know who’s using the light that he’s asked to pay such a massive amount of money for.

Skiibii wrote;

“How much is transformer sef if this is Nepa bill?? I don’t even stay in this house …I be gon for months so who’s using this light??? Is this because they know it’s my house cos I don’t get ”

See his post below:

