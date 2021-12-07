TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained…

“I am looking for a man who can cook and clean 24/7” – OAP, Bridget Otoo gives conditions for marriage

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Ghanaian On-Air-Personality, Bridget Otoo, has given her conditions for marriage. She said her man must be domesticated.

Bridget Otoo
Bridget Otoo

She stated that she wants to marry a man that can cook, and clean throughout the whole day.

READ ALSO

“Marriage is not my priority and I really hope to keep…

Model who married herself divorces 3 months after, because…

The media personality in a tweet on Twitter stated that she is looking for a man who can cook and clean 24/7.

According to her the only things she is looking out for in a man to marry are cooking and cleaning skills 24/7.

Her future husband must be a marriage material by being able to cook and clean throughout the whole day.

Her words:

“I’m looking for a Ghanaian man, marriageable material who can cook and clean 24/7 to marry”, she tweeted.

However, her fans took to the comments and expressed their views about her controversial condition for marriage.

See below,

Bridget Otoo
Bridget Otoo
Comments
Comments
Comments
Comments
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family of Adewale Kashamu, one of the students who allegedly brutalized…

“She’s a demon” – Lady drags mother of one of the…

Lady narrates what she did after her little daughter complained that nobody…

Groom loses parents, siblings, uncle, other relatives in fatal accident, hours…

Sylvester Oromoni’s father reveals the last thing his son did before he…

Man narrates his heartbreaking experience with cheating wife

Lady narrates experience with armed robber who wanted to use her for rituals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“I am looking for a man who can cook and clean 24/7” – OAP, Bridget Otoo gives…

Wizkid’s “Essence” emerges top song on Rolling Stone’s Best Songs of…

“Name names, let us know” – Tonto Dikeh tells actress Halima Abubakar after she…

“I’ve been in music, I’m going to win Grammys someday” — Reality…

More details emerge about 7-year-old girl killed and kept in a cooler, as eye…

Seven-year-old girl found dead in neighbor’s cooler, one day after she was…

“What is funny about being a woman” – BBN’s Isilomo…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More