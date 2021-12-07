“I am looking for a man who can cook and clean 24/7” – OAP, Bridget Otoo gives conditions for marriage

A Ghanaian On-Air-Personality, Bridget Otoo, has given her conditions for marriage. She said her man must be domesticated.

She stated that she wants to marry a man that can cook, and clean throughout the whole day.

The media personality in a tweet on Twitter stated that she is looking for a man who can cook and clean 24/7.

According to her the only things she is looking out for in a man to marry are cooking and cleaning skills 24/7.

Her future husband must be a marriage material by being able to cook and clean throughout the whole day.

Her words:

“I’m looking for a Ghanaian man, marriageable material who can cook and clean 24/7 to marry”, she tweeted.

However, her fans took to the comments and expressed their views about her controversial condition for marriage.

See below,