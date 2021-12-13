TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“I Built A Sachet And Bottle Water Production Factory In Her Name” – Father Gifts 1-yr old Daughter An Investment As Birthday Gift

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A Nigerian Twitter Influencer, Jack, has received a lot of commendation after he gifted his daughter a special gift on her birthday.

Man gifts his daughter an investment on her birthday
Man gifts his daughter an investment on her birthday

Mr Jack built a sachet and bottle water production factory and gifted his daughter on her birthday. He built the factory in his daughter’s name and said that it is his investment towards her future.

Man gifts his daughter an investment on her birthday
Man gifts his daughter an investment on her birthday

The proud father took to the micro blogging platform to share photos of his wife and his daughter.

He wrote ;

“For Lily’s one year birthday, I built a sachet and bottle water production factory in her name. This is my first investment towards her future. I sincerely hope she will appreciate this gift as she grows older.…From water comes freedom.

“Let me add that our bottle water production will start in Q2 2022 by the grace of God. Sachet water production is already on. Happy Birthday to you my Lilyflower, my little Angel, my joy and peace of mind. You are the Lord’s promise of Love and Abundance to me.

“You are the best thing that’s happened to me and your mum. The best gift from God any human could ever ask for. I love you with my life.

