“I call him nature” – Regina Daniels says as she celebrates hubby on his birthday with ‘epic’ photos

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has showered accolades on her husband, Ned Nwoko who turned a new age today.

Celebrating her hubby via Instagram, the mother of one referred to him as “nature”, as she revealed how his characteristics are synonymous with the pleasure that comes with nature.

In her words:

“I’d prefer to call him Nature…In whom there’s so much to take from, and enough to learn from. If there’d be a synonymous word to describe a great soul such as yours then it should be Nature! Nature is beautiful at all time!

Favorable to us and difficult on us sometimes 😜 I guess that’s why it’s called nature! your love towards us cannot be measured!! Thank you for all you do, for always going extra mile to see smiles on our faces ….We appreciate you always ❤️And love you 😍 Happy birthday Baby😍🎉🎉”