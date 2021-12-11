“I cannot perform well, I have infection” – BBNaija’s Angel opens up

Big Brother Naija finalist, Angel Agnes Smith has apologized to her business partners, as she opened up on what she has been battling.

Angel made this disclosure following her return from Dubai trip.

Angel and some of her colleagues went on a sponsored trip to Dubai some days ago to attend the 2021 edition of the One Africa music fest courtesy of Pepsi.

In a recent post, the influencer revealed that she had been battling with respiratory infection ever since.

She tendered an apology to her fans, and other brands she is working with. According to her, she needs a week’s recovery break, as she would need to be at her best to perform well.

In her words;

“Sorry I’ve been Mia, I’ve been really ill with a respiratory infection since I got back from Dubai. This is a formal apology to all the brands I’m working with and about to work with and to of course my fans. I cannot perform well if I’m not at my best, please give me the grace of this week to fully recover and I will be back to my best again. Thank you.”