I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool every 5 hours – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has spilled more details about Bobrisky following their brutal clash on social media.

In a recent post, Tonto Dikeh claimed that Bobrisky smells so bad, and she usually cleans his butt with 2 packets of cotton wool every 5 hours.

She also claimed that while they were friends, she always advises him to stop having [email protected] sex.

In her words:

“Bobrisky smells so bad. He is literally one of the dirtiest humans. His PA didn’t lie. I would clean his an*s with 2 packets of cotton wool every 5 hours.

Just because I wanted to be a big sis. While advising him to stop [email protected] s*x. Bob is a fool for coming to me while I have your life in my hands”.