TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips…

Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member,…

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na…

I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool every 5 hours – Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has spilled more details about Bobrisky following their brutal clash on social media.

In a recent post, Tonto Dikeh claimed that Bobrisky smells so bad, and she usually cleans his butt with 2 packets of cotton wool every 5 hours.

READ ALSO

“Na you rent car pass, you are fake”, Bobrisky…

You almost killed your friend’s son with Jazz –…

She also claimed that while they were friends, she always advises him to stop having [email protected] sex.

In her words:

“Bobrisky smells so bad. He is literally one of the dirtiest humans. His PA didn’t lie. I would clean his an*s with 2 packets of cotton wool every 5 hours.

Just because I wanted to be a big sis. While advising him to stop [email protected] s*x. Bob is a fool for coming to me while I have your life in my hands”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he…

Female soldier who got a marriage proposal from corps member, reportedly…

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada…

“You’re a bad girl” – Ka3na’s two-year-old…

“I no wan die abeg” – Tonto Dikeh says as she reveals one…

“Adulterous twerker, go and beg kpokpogri to delete your sex tape.”…

Man shows off the mud house he allegedly built for himself (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Na you rent car pass, you are fake”, Bobrisky blasts Tonto Dikeh

I clean Bobrisky’s an*s with two packets of cotton wool every 5 hours…

You almost killed your friend’s son with Jazz – Tonto Dikeh blasts…

“I know I have caused people pain in the past, but for the rest of my days I…

“Adulterous twerker, go and beg kpokpogri to delete your sex tape.”…

“Bobrisky caught your sub”, fans react to Tonto Dikeh’s…

Angel Smith sparks pregnancy rumour with her new photos

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More