“I cried a lot in 2021, but I laughed a lot more” – Actress Omowunmi Dada

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada, has revealed that she cried a lot this year, and also laughed more.

Omowunmi Dada

According to her, life in 2021 was funny but she chose happiness.

She wrote,

“I CRIED a lot this year but I LAUGHED a lot moreeee😂😂😂

It’s the last day of 2021 and I am GRATEFUL

Grateful for life, family, health, provision, and peace.

Life tried to be funny but I CHOSE HAPPINESS!

Grateful for all the things that worked and the ones that didn’t (God does the best).

Grateful I met amazing people and I worked on fantastic projects (fam I can’t wait for you to watch them next year).

“Grateful for my wonderful friends who are always in my corner, supporting me, cheering me on (love you guys!). And I’m grateful for YOU my fam! You love me and constantly support my craft. GOD BLESS YOU. I pray that in 2022, your Joy will know no bounds”.

In another news actress Omowunmi Dada, said she can act a nude role in movie. She stated that nudity can be achieved creatively tastefully.

Her words,

“It depends on the nature of what you mean by nudity. Nudity could be achieved in a very creative and tasteful way. What is the essence of ty? This question is very important because it is not just like I want to show off my curves. For example, if you want to act a rape scene, there is no way a dress will not be ripped. Well, it is not a bad idea to act in the buff (laughter). I can’t believe I just said that. But it is fine”.

