“I didn’t have sex for six years because my husband could not perform in bed” – FFK’s enstranged wife tells court

Femi Fani-Kayode’s enstranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, has disclosed that her sexual life was put on hold for six years because he could not perform in bed.

Precious Chikwendu while speaking before a customary court in Abuja, stated that she didn’t have sex for six years while she and Femi Fani-Kayode were cohabitating as couples, because the former minister could not perform.

She stated that the four children born during their affair were conceived through artificial insemination.

The ex-beauty queen made this shocking revelation in the appeal filed before a Customary Court seating at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in which she seeks for a court injunction to have access to her four children.

Precious Chikwendu through her lawyer, Mr Abiodun Olusanya, argued that Femi Fani-Kayode, denied her access to her four children, and that she has information that one of her children in FFK’s custody was injured in the head.

She thereby seeks for a court order to have access to her four children.

Precious Chikwendu, told the court that Femi Fani-Kayode abused her on different occasions, asked his bodyguards to strip her naked and locked her up.

According to her, Fani-Kayode never consummated his six-years relationship with her because of his sexual incapacity.

She pleaded with the court to declare that she and Fani-Kayode were never married because, he didn’t perform customary or statutory marriage rites with her and didn’t pay her bride price.

She noted that contrary to Fani-Kayode’s denial, she got to know during their cohabitation, that he is still married to his third wife, Regina.

The suit marked FCT/CCK8/01/043/2021, read in part;

“At every attempt, the petitioner made to have sexual intercourse with the respondent, there was never erection of the respondent’s penis/manhood and penetration was frustrating.

“During such periods of frustration and sexual desire, the petitioner would be left with the choice of merely rubbing herself on the respondent, to have the slightest bit of relief.

“The petitioner then insisted parties should seek medical help for the respondent, and on visiting the family doctor, the respondent claimed he was diagnosed of having a cyst on his penis/manhood, which is not allowing the respondent to have erection and or perform sexually.

“The respondent was supposedly placed on cyprotab and the doctor suggested that the respondent should go and decide when he wishes to remove/untangle the cyst.

“Few days after the visit to the doctor, the respondent informed the petitioner that he had discussed with Regina and she had prayed over it, that the respondent should not do the operation, else he would die.

“The respondent never took the cyprotab medication, but any time the petitioner tried to engage the respondent in sexual activities, the respondent would claim his penis/manhood was paining him and then drink the medication.

“The petitioner bought intimacy gadgets for the respondent, but the respondent refused to use it and warned the petitioner never to suggest it again.”