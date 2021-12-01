“I didn’t know my dad was a billionaire until I was 13 years old — Davido reveals (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Billionaire singer, Davido, has made a shocking revelation about his father’s wealth. He revealed that it took time before he knew his father is a billionaire.

Davido and his father
Davido and his father

Davido, in an interview with ‘Earn Your Leisure’ stated that he didn’t know his father is a billionaire until he was 13 years.

According to him, while growing up, he wasn’t close to his father, because his father was always at work pursuing his businesses.

He stated that he only got to know about his father’s billionaire status after they moved into their new house when he was 13 years old.

The billionaire singer stated that his dad, a billionaire businessman, lives a normal life, and even drove a Honda car, while his mum drove an inexpensive car, despite being a billionaire.

