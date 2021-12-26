“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I cut my 30th birthday cake in my husband’s house” – Toke Makinwa

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

On-Air-Personality, Toke Makinwa, has recounted how shocked she was when her marriage with fitness expert, Maje Ayida, ended.

Toke Makinwa got married in 2014 to her ex-husband, Maje Ayida, and got divorced in 2016.

Toke in an interview, on the ‘Tea with Taymesan’ podcast, stated that she didn’t see her divorce coming. She stated that she celebrated her 30th birthday in her husband’s house.

According to her she had flaunted her achievements and her marriage during her 30th birthday. But her marriage crashed a few months after and she felt like she lost someone.

Her words,

“I didn’t see my divorce coming, I remember cutting my 30th birthday cake in my husband’s house and I remember saying: ‘Yo b*tches, I am 30, I have a blossoming career, I am married, everything is going great right now. I remembered that night and my sister said ‘What do you mean? You are feeling yourself’. I told her, I got married before 30 and told her to put respect on my name. It affected every area of my life, it felt like death. It felt like losing someone”.

“My relationship with God, that is the only thing in the world that is keeping me balanced. I tell people I don’t know how you survive in this world, in this industry without God. I admire people who have different means of coping mechanisms and sometimes I am like ‘how does it work for you? But for me, I find out that I need to be rooted in something that is beyond all that is happening right now”.

