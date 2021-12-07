“I don’t date boys, boys make me angry, I do men” – Blessing CEO replies fan

Relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has disclosed that she doesn’t date boys because they make her angry.

Blessing CEO said this while advising a female fan who told her that her boyfriend has never given her transport fare ever since she has been visiting him.

The fan asked Blessing, how to get her man to start taking responsibility for her.

Blessing CEO replied that she can’t relate as she doesn’t date boys rather she dates men. This is because boys make it hard for her and get her angry.

She also shared screenshots of their chat, stating that she has never booked a flight by herself and doesn’t know how to, because her man does that always, even when she isn’t traveling to meet him.

In her words,

“I don’t do Boys I do men… Never don buys sef, right from young days, I dislike small boys, them dey vex me, No offense Boys cant. They just stand my mental capacity, they make it hard for me”.

Read their chat below,