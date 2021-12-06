TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Regina Daniels’ sister, Destiny has shared a little detail about herself while speaking on the rampant bullying in Nigerian schools.

The dark skinned influencer in a recent post, maintained that she was never a bully when she was a senior in school.

She made this statement on Instagram in response to Ycee’s take on the recent burning issue concerning the brutal death of Sylvester Oromoni who was beaten to death by his colleagues for refusing to join a cult in Dowen College.

The unfortunate incident resulted in a clamour for justice. Many celebrities weighed in on the issue and called on the right authorities to ensure that justice is served.

YCee wrote on the issue, pointing out that many who were criticising the alleged murderers were bullies themselves in school.

“While we’re on this p a lot of you as well were wicked senior girls and senior boys but na social media we dey sha. Una dey rebrand,” he wrote.

In response, Destiny wrote,

“I don’t know if I was a good senior but I was never a bully tho,” she wrote.

