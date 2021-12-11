“I don’t want kids anymore” – Lady laments after going through miscarriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A heartbroken lady, @tillytiny10 on Twitter has announced her decision not to have kids anymore, following a painful miscarriage.

According to the grieving lady, she lost the baby at 12 weeks and she can no longer bear the pain at such a point in her life.

According to her, she was at the toilet when she felt a very strong pain and something coming out of her body. She said at that moment, she knew it was over.

In her words:

“I don’t want kids anymore. Can’t be dealing with such pain in my life. I’m done now. 12 weeks miscarriage. The saddest day in my life right ever. I don’t know how I will cope with this. Put me in your prayers. I need strength. I don’t know. Did I announce too early or what? I went to the toilet I feel a clout coming out and so much pain. I knew it was over. I’m in hospital the doctor is with me”.

