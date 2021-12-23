TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their…

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at…

“I gave my husband the “bestest” blowjob known to man” – Ka3na reveals how she celebrated her 6th wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na Jones, has revealed that she gave her husband, Mr Jones, a blow job in celebration of their 6th wedding anniversary.

Ka3na
Ka3na

Ka3na Jones marriage with her husband clocked 6 years on Wednesday December 22, 2021.

READ ALSO

“I have it all I don’t have to fake it”-…

BBNaija’s Ka3na reacts as her husband gifts her a s3x…

She has therefore taken to Instagram and shared how she and her husband celebrated their 6th year wedding anniversary.

According to the mother of one, she gave her husband one of the best blow job and made both of them a late night breakfast.

Her words,

“FIrstly I soaked myself with few glasses of champagne. Then Mr Jones got lucky with the bestest BJ known to man. I made him laugh so hard we both got hungry. Then I made us late night breakfast while watching our favorite late night movies and finally we both had a blissful night rest while y’all taking Panadol for the matter”.

See below,

Ka3na
Ka3na
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates how her cousin lost fiance four days to their wedding, after…

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

Lady shares touching story as she gets set to wed man she met at motor park

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“You dey fear slap?” – Reactions as James Brown arrives Warri…

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I gave my husband the “bestest” blowjob known to man” –…

“Beauty is pain”, Toke Makinwa reacts as she receives 5 facial…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

“He didn’t even notice when I entered the office” –…

Benue man dies in fatal accident after depositing late sister’s body at…

“I’m the richest and sweetest twerker ever” – Janemena…

BBNaija’s Whitemoney set to marry four Liberian women (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More