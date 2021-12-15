“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open up on weight loss journey

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Star-studded actress, Eniola Badmus, has opened up on her weight loss journey in a recent interview with City People.

Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus

Actress Eniola Badmus have reduced in weight recently, and this is obvious to her fans and followers who have been gushing over her new look.

The talented actress recently celebrated her 20 years on stage in a grand style, shortly after this, she granted an interview with City People.

In the interview, she stated that she did a gastric bypass surgery in Turkey to reduce her food intake which reduced her weight.

Her words,

“In terms of my look, a lot has changed due to a decision made. Anytime I decide to do this celebration I want to surprise everyone. With the pressure and stigma, I had gone through I want to change that. So I want to surprise everyone and help myself.

“It is not easy. What I can say is it got to a point I could not control what I eat anymore. I eat anything so far it is edible, so from there I knew something fishy was going on. So far I have lost 33kg.

“I have other habits but I stopped even the one I thought I could not. I have one terrible habit that I am supposed to have stopped a long time ago. This year a lot has changed about me, even I did not see this coming. As the year passed by I decided to change something.”

Eniola Badmus
Eniola Badmus

Theinfong earlier reported that Eniola Badmus visited a hospital in Turkey and had cosmetic surgery to have her body weight reduced.

She had a portion of her tummy removed and her waistline was adjusted. This raised speculations online that she did a cosmetic surgery. However, the new Eniola Badmus looks adorable.

