“I have been married for years and I have never cooked” – Nigerian Doctor, Ola Brown, reveals

A Nigerian-born Doctor, Dr. Ola Brown, has made a shocking revelation. She revealed that she has been married for many years and she has never cooked.

Dr. Ola Brown who is the founder of “Flying Doctors Nigeria”, made this revelation while reacting to a trending conversation about women being expected to cook at family gatherings.

A Twitter user stated that his wife will not cook at any family gathering, stating that if his family can’t get a caterer they should drink water.

“My wife will not cook at any family gathering, if you can’t get a caterer, drink water,” the man tweeted.

This caused a huge debate on the micro-blogging platform and netizens shared their views.

Some opined that it is an avenue for women to bond, while some questioned why women are expected to bond over cooking while men bond over drinks.

While reacting to this, Dr. Ola Brown, stated that she has been married for years and has never cooked. She added that if she wants to bond with women, they go to the spa or restaurant.

She tweeted,

“At my wedding, we hired a catering firm. I have been married for years and I have never cooked. If I want to bond with other women, we go to a spa/restaurant”.

