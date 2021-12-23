“I have moved on” – Queen Naomi says as her marriage to Ooni of Ife crashed

Following reports that there is a fight for recognition among queens in the Ooni of Ife’s palace, Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye, the Ooni’s favorite wife, Oloori Silekunola Naomi has confirmed that her marriage with the King has crashed.

She made this known in a long statement on her official Instagram page. She stated that she tried her best to make her marriage with the Ooni work but all to no avail.

Speaking further she added that she has moved on and will no longer be enslaved by her emotions.

She also stated that she prefer to be addressed as her son’s mother and no longer the queen of the Ooni of Ife.

Her full statement;

“I bless the Lord almighty for His faithfulness in the last 3years of my marriage. In life’s journey, it isn’t how far. Still, how well, indeed though satan should buffet if trials should come, I have this blessed assurance controlling all situations and saying to me it is well with my soul. Certainly, it is well. I made my journey into the ancient throne of Ife with faith in my heart and love for the keeper of it.

Few impressions I would love to correct. If anyone knows otherwise, they are free to come up with facts. Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen. As many would love to assume, throughout our life as a couple, I was the only married wife to him. There were side attractions, but it was never an issue.

I never approached him with any revelation of any sort, as many believed he contacted me first and made his proposal known several months later.

The marriage was not an arranged one, as many have misconstrued. I never knew the prophetess said to have introduced me to him. Instead, he introduced her to me after I agreed to marry him. I was only being polite out of respect for him.

I have never been pregnant all my life before Tadenikawo; my son is my first ever pregnancy with medical reports to back it up. The girl who is said to be my daughter is my niece.

I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realized I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done. He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.

Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.

He is God’s way of saying I know about it all. In situations like this, there will be aggrieved persons. I, at this moment, appeal to all parties involved to allow the peace of God with the consciousness that there is a lovely little boy between us. I thank all of my prayer partners and loved ones.

I remain committed to all of my projects, charity work, and ministry.

In this new season, I shall be focusing on God only”.