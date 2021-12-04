“I have never experienced cheating in my relationship because I don’t search for what I didn’t keep” – Blessing CEO

Controversial Relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has shared snippets about her relationships. She said that she has never been cheated on in her relationships or marriage.

Blessing CEO in a social media video, stated that she has never experienced cheating in her entire life both in marriage and relationships.

According to her she doesn’t experience cheating in her relationships because she doesn’t pry into her men’s privacy.

She also stated that her men don’t cheat because from the onset of her relationship she tells her men that cheating will make her leave the relationship.

Her words;

“I have never in my life experienced cheating my relationships or marriage…..Cheating is one thing I am yet to experience in my relationships or marriage. I think my Men are smart, or maybe I don’t search or go looking for anything I didn’t keep. Or because I always tell them from day 1, if cheat I leave”

