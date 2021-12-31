TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has taken to Twitter to call out her rich dad who forgot to send her money while doing philanthropic works.

According to the young lady with Twitter handle @hoeszzn, she has only 200 Naira in her three bank accounts despite being the daughter of a rich man.

She wrote,

“It’s very possible to be a rich man’s daughter and have 200 naira in your 3 accounts. I know because I am there right now.

He will forget to send you money and be doing philanthropist work in the village and all you can do is smile and greet the old women that are eating his money because you’re his ada and it is what is expected of you. I am lamenting.”

