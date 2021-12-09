“I haven’t been called ‘baby’ in a long time” — Actress, Yvonne Jegede laments

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has lamented about not being called a baby in a long time. She said that it has been a long time she was called a baby.
The talented actress took to her Instagram page and lamented that it has been a long time since someone called her a baby.
The mother of one, in her post, stated that she doesn’t mind if she is called a baby lotion, a baby bottle, or baby food, all she wants is to be called a baby.
Her words,
“I haven’t been called baby in a long time, even if it’s baby lotion, baby bottle or baby food sef make a person just call me”.
In another news, Yvonne Jegede bagged multiple awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, (TINFF), for a movie she co-produced, ‘Marrying A Campbell’.
The star-studded actress recently took to her Instagram page and showed off the awards she won for her movie titled ‘Marrying A Campbell’.
Celebrating her success Yvonne Jegede, shared the awards and wrote;
“I co-produced a movie Marrying A Campbell (MAC) to be released 2022 Story by Yvonne Jegede
Script by Yvonne Jegede, Patrick Nnamani, and Jane Odogwu.
I acted
I co-Executive produced.
We just bagged 9 out of 10 awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF 2021)
ALLOW ME TO BRAG because I BRAG DIFFERENT
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Actor (African Film)
Best Movie Director Africa
Best First Feature – Africa
Best Comedy Drama – Nollywood
Best Movie Producer – Africa”.
See below,
