“I haven’t been called ‘baby’ in a long time” — Actress, Yvonne Jegede laments

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, has lamented about not being called a baby in a long time. She said that it has been a long time she was called a baby.

The mother of one, in her post, stated that she doesn’t mind if she is called a baby lotion, a baby bottle, or baby food, all she wants is to be called a baby.

Her words,

“I haven’t been called baby in a long time, even if it’s baby lotion, baby bottle or baby food sef make a person just call me”.

In another news, Yvonne Jegede bagged multiple awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, (TINFF), for a movie she co-produced, ‘Marrying A Campbell’.

Celebrating her success Yvonne Jegede, shared the awards and wrote;

“I co-produced a movie Marrying A Campbell (MAC) to be released 2022 Story by Yvonne Jegede

Script by Yvonne Jegede, Patrick Nnamani, and Jane Odogwu.

I acted

I co-Executive produced.

We just bagged 9 out of 10 awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF 2021)

ALLOW ME TO BRAG because I BRAG DIFFERENT

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Actor (African Film)

Best Movie Director Africa

Best First Feature – Africa

Best Comedy Drama – Nollywood

Best Movie Producer – Africa”.

