“I haven’t climbed bike in 10 years, my heart dey my hand like this” – Nengi laments as she boards ‘okada’ (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Nengi Hampson has cried out on social media after boarding a bike.

Sharing a video of herself aboard the bike, the BBNaija star cum actress, expressed her fears as she claimed that she hasn’t boarded a bike in 10 years.

She said she was so excited to board the bike after several years, but after the ride, she took the decision never to do it again.

Sharing the video, she said:

“This man couldn’t even encourage me. Say na girls na me. I never climb bike for like 10 years now. Abeg leave me o. My heart dey my hand like this. I was so excited to get on a bike after how many years until I actually got on the bike. I no do again”.

Watch video below;