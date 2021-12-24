TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola –…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

I haven’t slept since I landed in Nigeria – Wizkid laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has revealed that he hasn’t been able to sleep since he landed in Nigeria.

The award winning singer disclosed this in an Instagram post which he shared via his official Instagram page.

READ ALSO

He accommodated me in his room when I had nowhere to go…

Wizkid gifts his manager, Sunday a brand new 2020 Toyota…

2021 has been a great year for Wizkid as his international audience grew massively, his songs topped billboard charts, he recorded massive streams on his album and endorsements.

Following his return to Nigeria, the singer has been attending shows in different parts of Nigeria, with his fans trooping out in numbers to see their fave.

In one of his shows at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, there was a mild drama as an excited fan held one of his legs and refused to let go.

Fans began to scream at the top of their voices as bodyguards struggled to release Wizkid’s leg to avoid a fall on stage.

However, their efforts proved futile as Wizkid landed on the floor few minutes later.

Moments ago, the singer let it all out on Instagram, as he disclosed to his fans that he hasn’t been able to sleep in Nigeria.

See post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

We ‘knack’ at night with your big gbola – Bobrisky’s…

“This December is really detty” – Reactions as romantic video…

Aisha Buhari reacts to reports that she is pregnant for Buhari

“I’ve been diagnosed” – Nengi in tears as she reveals…

Regina Daniels reveals her husband’s real age on his birthday…

“Haven’t slept in my house for once” – Actress, Destiny Etiko reveals, shows off…

How I reconciled with my twin brother – Peter Okoye speaks

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Make una born children o” – Man advises as he shares his…

Oromoni’s family reacts to reports that students allegedly involved in…

Married father of two arrested for blackmailing teenager with her nudes

Policeman stops tricyclist, gifts him and all passengers N5k each for Christmas…

Traffic warden who was crushed to death in Calabar, was preparing to celebrate…

“I haven’t climbed bike in 10 years, my heart dey my hand like…

Vee finally reacts to reports about break-up with lover, Neo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More