I haven’t slept since I landed in Nigeria – Wizkid laments

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid has revealed that he hasn’t been able to sleep since he landed in Nigeria.

The award winning singer disclosed this in an Instagram post which he shared via his official Instagram page.

2021 has been a great year for Wizkid as his international audience grew massively, his songs topped billboard charts, he recorded massive streams on his album and endorsements.

Following his return to Nigeria, the singer has been attending shows in different parts of Nigeria, with his fans trooping out in numbers to see their fave.

In one of his shows at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, there was a mild drama as an excited fan held one of his legs and refused to let go.

Fans began to scream at the top of their voices as bodyguards struggled to release Wizkid’s leg to avoid a fall on stage.

However, their efforts proved futile as Wizkid landed on the floor few minutes later.

Moments ago, the singer let it all out on Instagram, as he disclosed to his fans that he hasn’t been able to sleep in Nigeria.

See post below: