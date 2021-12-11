“I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success” – Wizkid says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has said that he knew his “Made In Lagos” album was going to be a huge success.

The star boy released his “Made In Lagos”, album in October 2020, and the album has been topping billboard charts recently. The album has received recognition both locally and internationally.

While speaking in a recent interview, Wizkid, said that he knew the album was going to be successful, as he felt it coming. He stated that while he was working on the album, he knew there was going to be a shift in his music career.

According to him the “Made In Lagos”, album was not a different sound but a more matured sound from what he had made earlier in music.

He said: “I felt it coming. I would say I’m lying if I didn’t feel it coming because it took me three years to work on that album. So I felt like there was going to be a shift, but I didn’t know how it would come. Because I knew that it was kind of like a different… it wasn’t a different sound, but it was a more mature sound from what I used to make”.

The iconic singer recently sold out the 02 Arena in London for three consecutive nights, thereby making history.

Reports have it that he made over N5 billion from his London show at the 02 Arena.

The legendary musician recently won an award for the “Artist of the Year” in Apple Music Awards 2021. He has also been nominated in two different categories at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Wizkid’s hit song ‘Essence’ with Tems was nominated for ‘Best Global Music Performance’, and his ‘Made in Lagos’ album was nominated for ‘Best Global Music Album’.

