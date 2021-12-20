TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media has captured the moment a married man was caught stealing fish from the pot.

In the video which was shared by his wife, the man was nabbed trying to collect another piece of fish after taking out the first piece.

His wife who suspected that he was stealing fish from the pot, had gently walked into the kitchen, before opening the door gradually and flashing a torchlight at him.

After noticing that he had been caught, he began to plead for forgiveness while insisting that he would not commit the act again.

Reacting to this, Ada_ramon211 wrote:
“People dey steal fish? I think say na only meat o. Na meat sure pass”.

Kaima wrote:
“Hahahaha no wonder he switch off light. Criminal mindset.”

Tobe_kalus wrote:
“Forgive am abeg. Na longer longer man”.

