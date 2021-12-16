TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Davido will call her after watching this video”…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen…

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips…

“I no wan die abeg” – Tonto Dikeh says as she reveals one celebrity she would never blog about

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the celebrity she would never blog about, if she ever ventures into the blogging business.

According to Tonto Dikeh, she would avoid any story that has to do with her fellow actor, Jim Iyke.

READ ALSO

“If I start to blog, I will go to court…

People now rent money from Mallam to flaunt on social media…

Speaking on her reason, Tonto Dikeh said she’s not ready to die because she knows Jim will surely create ‘violence’ before the court day.

She further affirmed that ‘crase pass crase’ and she would not want to test her luck with Jim Iyke.

In her words:

“Lmaooo someone said if I be blogger, will I blog about Jim Iyke? E be like say una no like me. Jim go create violence before court date. Una never know Jim. Abeg crase pass crase Biko.

Abeg make una leave me o. Na malaria I get. No be die I wan die.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Davido will call her after watching this video” – Nigerians…

Queen Naomi steps aside as Ooni of Ife’s latest wife, Queen Ashley takes…

Female soldier flaunts her ring, kisses corps member on the lips after he…

“I had a gastric bypass surgery”, Eniola Badmus open up on weight…

Strange man attacks Bishop Oyedepo at the alter after breaching security…

“You’re becoming a nuisance” – Ka3na slams actress Ada…

Enugu’s ‘King of Satan’ who had over 300 children from 59 wives,…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Angel Smith sparks pregnancy rumour with her new photos

“I no wan die abeg” – Tonto Dikeh says as she reveals one…

Man shows off the mud house he allegedly built for himself (Video)

“If I start to blog, I will go to court everyday” – Tonto…

Barcelona reportedly looking to replace Sergio Aguero with Alexis Sanchez, after…

“I wanted to be the next Tiwa Savage” — Reality star, Uriel Oputa opens up

People now rent money from Mallam to flaunt on social media — Actress, Tonto…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More