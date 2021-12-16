“I no wan die abeg” – Tonto Dikeh says as she reveals one celebrity she would never blog about

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed the celebrity she would never blog about, if she ever ventures into the blogging business.

According to Tonto Dikeh, she would avoid any story that has to do with her fellow actor, Jim Iyke.

Speaking on her reason, Tonto Dikeh said she’s not ready to die because she knows Jim will surely create ‘violence’ before the court day.

She further affirmed that ‘crase pass crase’ and she would not want to test her luck with Jim Iyke.

In her words:

“Lmaooo someone said if I be blogger, will I blog about Jim Iyke? E be like say una no like me. Jim go create violence before court date. Una never know Jim. Abeg crase pass crase Biko.

Abeg make una leave me o. Na malaria I get. No be die I wan die.”