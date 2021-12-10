TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Emmanuel Umoh Jr has slammed those linking his success to BBNaija finalist, Liquorose.

The BBNaija star expressed his anger at trolls who always warn him to be thankful of having Liquorose in his life.

READ ALSO

“Love and support me for who I am or bounce respectfully” –…

“This is the life I once prayed for” –…

BBNaija trolls on Twitter had linked his achievements to his affair with the first runner-up of the show, Liquorose.

In reaction, Emmanuel took to the platform to question the definition of ‘luck’ as he warns sternly about disrespect on his name.

“This how y’all define ‘luck’ now???
We can cruise and vibe together but when it comes to my name, bring no disrespect to it…The life I had and the one I’m living now, I don’t owe my achievements to anyone but God.No attachments,
LOVE OR SUPPORT ME FOR WHO I AM or bounce…respectfully✌🏽❤️,” he wrote.

