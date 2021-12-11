“I pray our love forever burn with passion and never go out of fashion”, Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz eulogizes her

JJC Skillz, the husband of award-winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has taken out time to eulogize her as he prays passionately for their marriage.

JJC Skillz, took to his Instagram page, to share photos and videos of his wife, Funke Akindele, stating that she is everything to him.

Her husband called her, his everything and prayed that their love for each other will continue to burn with passion and not go out of fashion.

JJ Skillz wrote;

“Look at you @funkejenifaakindele My everything. Iya ibeji God will always fill our hearts with love. I Pray our love forever burns with passion and never goes out of fashion”.

Reacting to this, Funke Akindele took to the comments and expressed her love for her husband.

She wrote: Thank you so much, hubby. Love you forever. Amen to your prayers.

See below,