“I pray she never gets to do fake nails, lashes, wigs in future” — Socialite, Vera Sidika gushes over daughter

Entertainment
By Peter

Popular Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika has made a surprising kind of prayer for her little daughter, Princess Asia Brown who’s just 2-months-old.

Vera Sidika prayed daughter no wigs, artificial nails

She made this prayer while gushing over her little princess in a series of posts she shared on her Instagram Stories.

The 32-year-old media personality prayed that her daughter doesn’t get to wear fake nails, lashes and wigs in future, as she grows up.

According to Vera Sidika, her little daughter is perfect just the way she is and doesn’t need any beauty enhancements of artificial nature.

“I pray she never gets to do fake nails, lashes, wigs, etc in future. She is just too perfect the way she is,” she wrote.

This comes just weeks after Vera Sidika also revealed that only her backside is real and her boobs, teeth and skin complexion are all fake.

Refer to her post below:

