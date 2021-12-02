“I really can’t understand you living luxury lifestyle with zero finances” – Rapper Ycee reacts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin aka, Ycee, have questioned people who have financial crisis but live an expensive life.

The rapper took to his Snapchat and asked how those who are financially handicap live extravagant life.

He stated that he lives within his means yet those broke people living extravagant life, ask him for financial help.

He wrote;

”I honestly really can’t stand you lot that wanna be doing luxury lifestyle (fancy outfits and what not) but zero on the finances … like where do you even begin to get the mind?????

You rock all the Gucci and the LV and the balanciagas and co … you wan come Dey bill me wey Dey manage my Nikes and my Zara God Abeg Finance Your taste”

