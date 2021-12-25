“I shared an apartment with Davido when I relocated to Nigeria- Tiwa Savage opens up

Tiwa Savage, the Queen of Pop, has opened up about her closeness with Afrobeat singer, Davido.

The celebrated songstress made this known last night during a concert, tagged ‘A decade of Davido’, where she also performed.

She stated that when she relocated to Nigeria she moved into Davido’s apartment and he accommodated her for sometime.

In her words,

“A lot of people know this but when I moved back to Nigeria, I was actually sharing an apartment with David in 1004. Ed don tey.I am so proud of you”.

Tiwa Savage and Davido have been good friends within the music industry. Both artistes have done some music collaboration.

Tiwa Savage featured Davido in her song titled ‘Park well’. He also featured in Tiwa’s song, titled ‘Tanana’.

This has generated mixed reactions among netizens. See some reactions;

@Omoalhaji14 : “Wizkid sef share room with Wande coal”.

@az_olajide: “No b one shirt one trouser again now na sharing of room and apartments”.

@Simplykemo: “Who go share room with me in case I make am tomorrow or the person”.

@Tessy_tehz: “I love him he’s so humble and supportive ❤️🙌 awww bbe T”.

@Chucks_ike: “Everybody dey share apartment. It is well”.