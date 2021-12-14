“I threw up 10-15 times a day”, Rapper Mocheddah recounts pregnancy experience

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian rapper, Mocheddah, recently put to bed after nine months pregnancy. The rapper had her baby recently.

Mocheddah
Mocheddah

She took to instagram to recount her traumatic pregnancy story.

According to her she was seriously ill and was bedridden for weeks.

She also stated that she vomited at least 10 – 15 times everyday and she could not eat or drink.

Read her full post below,

“I had hyperemesis gravidarum for the first 25 weeks of pregnancy, and when I tell you, it is the hardest thing I have ever experienced in life, and I doubt any-other thing can be more challenging or more painful.

I was bedridden for weeks and could barely open my eyes and talk. All I could do was breathe.

I threw up 10-15 times a day. I won’t call it throwing up; it was an exorcism where i felt like a sick volcano needed to erupt way too often. I couldn’t eat or drink anything.

All through, I have had the worst heartburn, indigestion, constipation, acid reflux coupled with the worst pelvic pain that started at 6weeks ( cue in my voice over artist voice )

Between the big, painful agbalumo looking boils, Wicklow, sore eyes, and teeth, it was hard to remain grateful.

How did something I wanted so much become the most painful experience of my life?

I cried a lot from the pain, and I cried because I felt terrible for feeling so awful because I just couldn’t see past the pain.

I know it can’t be easy growing life, but why did I feel like I was dying and getting the life sucked out of me. Why didn’t I know what was wrong with me? Why do they call it morning sickness when you feel sick every damn second.

Why is my Dr telling me this is normal! It’s not normal! Why do I see new mums write how happy they are and how it is the most beautiful experience when I Don’t feel that way.

Growing a human is mind-blowing, and a miracle, but know it is HARD.

I feel like a broken record

I feel like I’m complaining

But this is my reality.

I had HG for 25 weeks when most women have it all through pregnancy.

I’m sending love to every woman that has ever felt this way. Well done, mama ❤️.

PS- pregnant women have the most robust sense of smell! We can smell your soul 😂”.

